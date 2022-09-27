McNeese in high spirit off of first win

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys were back at practice Monday after getting there first win of the season over the weekend against Mississippi College. In the game the Cowboys defense was dominate as they allowed only 63 yards passing which was the fewest allowed by the Cowboys since 2017. The defense also came up big causing a fumble that was picked up and returned for a touchdown by safety Enos Lewis for a touchdown. On Monday Head Coach Gary Goff stated on the touchdown, “we had a crucial turnover right there and our defense went out there and i heard them talk, it’s okay it’s okay we’re going to make a play, and they sure enough did they went out there and caused a fumble, and Enos is just living right right now, the young man is around the football, which is a great sign for your safety, that was a big boost for us”. Senior linebacker, and friend of Lewis also added to his coaches praises by saying,” that was the best feeling that I’ve ever felt while being here probably, me and Enos signed here together when we were freshmen, and we stuck it out and stayed here through the whole process, to watch my brother go out there and score a touch down, that felt good”.

Another thing McNeese did well on Saturday was run the football, as the Cowboys rushed for over 350 yards for the first time since 2015. Coach Goff on the success said,” we did a good job at taking advantage of what the defense gave us, they played with three safeties back most of the night and the offensive line did a great job of moving the line of scrimmage for us and creating some open lanes for those two we have to be patient we have to take what defenses give us and I thought we did a good job of that Saturday night”.

A big note from today’s practice was that running back D’Angelo Durham, a player that has been a huge part of the Cowboy’s run game, was not on the field today at practice, and when Goff was asked about the status of Durham, he said that he did not have an update on his status.

McNeese goes on the road to play rival Incarnate Word this Saturday. Kick off will take place at 6:00 pm.

