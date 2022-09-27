50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles man arrested for molestation, exposure to AIDS virus

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested Saturday on charges of molestation of a juvenile and intentional exposure to the AIDS virus.

Maurice Dejohn O’Brien, 35, Lake Charles, was arrested at his home. He is being held without bond at Calcasieu Correctional Center.

KPLC has reached out to the Lake Charles Police Department, as well as other agencies, for more information.

