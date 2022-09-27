50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Charles man among two dead in three-vehicle crash

Two men are dead, one a Lake Charles native, after their vehicles were involved in a...
Two men are dead, one a Lake Charles native, after their vehicles were involved in a three-vehicle head-on crash in Coleman, Tx on September 24.(Pixabay via MGN)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Coleman, TX (KPLC) - Two men are dead, one a Lake Charles native, after their vehicles were involved in a three-vehicle head-on crash in Coleman, Tx on September 24.

John Roger Ortiz, 40, of Lake Charles and Rogelio Espinoza, 42, of San Antonio, were pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace, Vickie Kemp, Texas Highway Patrol said.

Both men were driving two separate vehicles southbound when 72-year-old Mary Francene Nix of Coleman, Tx steered her vehicle across the center stripe on US Highway 84 northbound and collided with the two victims head-on, Texas Highway Patrol said.

Nix was transported to Hendricks Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
Hurricane Ian
Ian now a category 3 hurricane. Landfall expected along SWFL coastline Wednesday evening
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection...
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization

Latest News

A Lake Charles man was arrested Saturday on charges of molestation of a juvenile and...
Lake Charles man arrested for molestation, exposure to AIDS virus
10 Day Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A long stretch of cooler drier weather ahead as Ian moves closer to the SW Florida coastline
State Fire Marshal makes open burning safety plea following red flag warning, open burning-related death
Beauregard residents asked not to burn rubbish or debris
Beauregard residents asked not to burn rubbish or debris