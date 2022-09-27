Lake Charles man among two dead in three-vehicle crash

Coleman, TX (KPLC) - Two men are dead, one a Lake Charles native, after their vehicles were involved in a three-vehicle head-on crash in Coleman, Tx on September 24.

John Roger Ortiz, 40, of Lake Charles and Rogelio Espinoza, 42, of San Antonio, were pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace, Vickie Kemp, Texas Highway Patrol said.

Both men were driving two separate vehicles southbound when 72-year-old Mary Francene Nix of Coleman, Tx steered her vehicle across the center stripe on US Highway 84 northbound and collided with the two victims head-on, Texas Highway Patrol said.

Nix was transported to Hendricks Medical Center and is in stable condition.

