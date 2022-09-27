Ian now a category 3 hurricane. Landfall expected along SWFL coastline Wednesday evening

Gulf of Mexico (KPLC) - Ian is now a Category 3 hurricane in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. It is currently in an environment that is favorable for strengthening due to low wind shear. And we could see continued intensification over the next few days as Ian moves over very warm water. It moved over the western tip of Cuba earlier this morning, making its first landfall as a category 3 storms.

Hurricane Ian projected path (KPLC)

A trough of low pressure over the eastern United States plus a cold front will continue Ian on a north to eventual northeast track toward SW Florida. However, the front and trough will prevent it from threatening SWLA.

Models are now pretty tightly clustered on a track paralleling the west coast of Florida then making landfall somewhere in the vicinity of Englewood and Venice, FL Wednesday evening as a major category 3 hurricane. Due to the angle of the storm with respect to the coast any slight deviation in track will move the landfall point a significant distance up or down the coast. This means many more areas must prepare for hurricane conditions. This is similar to what occurred in 2004 with Hurricane Charley when a light shift to the right meant landfall occurred near Punta Gorda instead of Tampa. In addition, it is important to remember that impacts will extend outside the cone. This means even if the center does not go over where you live, impacts from heavy rain, surge and high winds are still a threat.

At this point, there is NO threat to SW Louisiana, thanks to the cold front that has already moved through!

This should be obvious, but if you have travel plans to Florida this week those may change as a hurricane is likely to impact the state of Florida somewhere. Now would be a good time to rethink those plans.

