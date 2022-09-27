50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Ian now a category 3 hurricane. Landfall expected along SWFL coastline Wednesday evening

Hurricane Ian is not a threat to Southwest Louisiana, but could bring widespread problems to portions of Florida.
Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Wade Hampton and Ben Terry
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gulf of Mexico (KPLC) - Ian is now a Category 3 hurricane in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. It is currently in an environment that is favorable for strengthening due to low wind shear. And we could see continued intensification over the next few days as Ian moves over very warm water. It moved over the western tip of Cuba earlier this morning, making its first landfall as a category 3 storms.

Hurricane Ian projected path
Hurricane Ian projected path(KPLC)

A trough of low pressure over the eastern United States plus a cold front will continue Ian on a north to eventual northeast track toward SW Florida. However, the front and trough will prevent it from threatening SWLA.

Models are now pretty tightly clustered on a track paralleling the west coast of Florida then making landfall somewhere in the vicinity of Englewood and Venice, FL Wednesday evening as a major category 3 hurricane. Due to the angle of the storm with respect to the coast any slight deviation in track will move the landfall point a significant distance up or down the coast. This means many more areas must prepare for hurricane conditions. This is similar to what occurred in 2004 with Hurricane Charley when a light shift to the right meant landfall occurred near Punta Gorda instead of Tampa. In addition, it is important to remember that impacts will extend outside the cone. This means even if the center does not go over where you live, impacts from heavy rain, surge and high winds are still a threat.

At this point, there is NO threat to SW Louisiana, thanks to the cold front that has already moved through!

This should be obvious, but if you have travel plans to Florida this week those may change as a hurricane is likely to impact the state of Florida somewhere. Now would be a good time to rethink those plans.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection...
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Midday Tuesday weather update from Ben
Nice dry weather in our forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather ahead in our forecast this week
FIRST ALERT TUESDAY: Sunrise Forecast
FIRST ALERT TUESDAY: Sunrise Forecast
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Tuesday Forecast
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Tuesday Forecast