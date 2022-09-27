50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

How inflation is affecting Southwest Louisiana brewers

By Angelica Butine
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Inflation has impacted nearly every purchase we make. But now, it’s also likely raising the price of your adult beverages.

Whether is an IPA, wheat ale, or stout, all your favorite beers could cost more due to inflation and, more specifically, the war in Ukraine.

According to the USDA, Ukraine produces around 6.8% of the world’s supply of barley and accounts for 17% of global barley exports making them the #3 global supplier.

That’s making it more difficult for local breweries like Crying Eagle to get the materials that they need without passing those rising costs onto their customers.

Head brewer of Crying Eagle, Ryan O’Donnell says, ”It’s a major strain on our industry. So, other suppliers are having to create more, prices are going up, but, at the same time, dollars are worth less.”

But the rising cost of barley isn’t the only issue. More competition, as well as supply chain issues, mean local brewers constantly have to weigh keeping the quality of their beer the same against raising its price.

O’Donnell explained that vendors are doing a good job of trying to hold costs as much as they can but, eventually, something will have to give.

“We have brought in some new personnel over the last year that have really helped us streamline things in our business to help create efficiencies, reduce cost, and things of that nature. So, I won’t sacrifice quality. I’ll wait longer if I have to and make do.”

Crying Eagle says they plan to keep their prices from increasing and are also trying to bring in a diverse collection of entertainment to their location on E. McNeese St. to help shine a light on local artists during this time of economic uncertainty.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
Hurricane Ian
Ian now a Category 3 Hurricane. Likely a threat to Florida this week
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection...
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization

Latest News

How inflation is affecting Southwest Louisiana brewers
How inflation is affecting Southwest Louisiana brewers
Nice dry weather in our forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather ahead in our forecast this week
SOWELA Spotlight: Fall Career Fair
SOWELA Spotlight: Fall Career Fair
SOWELA Spotlight: Fall Career Fair
SOWELA Spotlight: Fall Career Fair