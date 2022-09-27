Goodwill holds career exploration workshop at Westlake Library
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Westlake, La. (KPLC) - Westlake Library hosted a career exploration workshop Monday with representatives from Goodwill.
The free workshop helped adults who are having trouble deciding on a career path, or just want to make a change. Attendees learned more about finding a career path that fits not only their skills but their interests as well.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.