Goodwill holds career exploration workshop at Westlake Library

By Joel Bruce
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Westlake, La. (KPLC) - Westlake Library hosted a career exploration workshop Monday with representatives from Goodwill.

The free workshop helped adults who are having trouble deciding on a career path, or just want to make a change. Attendees learned more about finding a career path that fits not only their skills but their interests as well.

