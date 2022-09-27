FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A long stretch of cooler drier weather ahead as Ian moves closer to the SW Florida coastline
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cooler and drier weather continues over the next several days with very low humidity allowing nighttime lows to drop into the 50s for the next several mornings.
This as Hurricane Ian inches closer to a landfall across the Southwest Florida coastline Wednesday evening as a major hurricane. Much drier air will continue to get pulled southward across our region thanks to Ian, keeping very low humidity, clear skies and pleasant conditions in place over the next 10 days.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
