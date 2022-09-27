Despite hurricane fatigue, SWLA residents urged to review emergency plans

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Even though Hurricane Ian is no threat to Southwest Louisiana, Calcasieu emergency officials admit many people here have hurricane fatigue.

OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion said everyone should stop and think about their plan, where they would go, what they would do if and when a hurricane threatens our area again.

People in the Lake Charles area don’t want to think about hurricanes, even though the signs are everywhere.

Signs like repairs to homes and businesses, houses boarded up for two years, and large storage boxes scattered along front yards while people work to get back in their homes are just a few.

Yolanda Boutte of Lake Charles admits she has hurricane fatigue.

“I am prepared though I am hurricane fatigued. I am sick of running from the hurricanes. Hopefully, they stay way off this year,” she said.

She said it’s important to tell those new to the area.

“I have a sister who just moved here from Atlanta. I’m trying to get her in that habit of preparing. She told me there’s not going to be a hurricane this year though,” Boutte said.

Most in this area are experienced and know what to do and what to avoid.

Calcasieu OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion said for people to take that hurricane fatigue and turn it around into a positive thing by getting all your plans in place, just in case they are needed this year.

“I just talked to a friend of mine who lives in Fort Myers and said, ‘Make sure you empty your refrigerator before you leave. The power’s going to be out for a couple of weeks.’ We know that. We don’t have to tell people the power’s going to be out. They already lived through that,” Gremillion said.

He said people should review and update their hurricane plans.

“If you’re going to live in Southwest Louisiana there’s things that you’re going to need to know about. Hurricanes is one of them. And everyone should have a hurricane plan or at least have some idea of where you might go, how you might get there, how much money is it going to cost me if I go somewhere, do I have a relative I can stay with.” Gremillion said.

If you do need to review planning tips, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.