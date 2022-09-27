Calcasieu Parish receives grant benefiting Rockefeller Refuge

Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - Coastal restoration is underway in Cameron Parish.

“It was estimated at 50 to 75 feet a year in land loss, and it was proven to be even further,” grants director Jennifer Cobian said. “So, we lose that land, we lose our marshes, and it is a triple effect.”

In a joint effort to protect Louisiana’s storm-battered coast, the ecosystem and residents, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury applied for a grant that will benefit the Rockefeller Refuge Shore Stabilization Project.

It’s a project that was originally introduced in 2018 and has added miles of rock to the coast.

“They’re putting rock breakwaters out into the gulf to help with reducing land loss and reducing loss of our marshes,” Cobian said.

Calcasieu Parish was awarded $2,116,894.60. Cobian said officials plan to combine this funding with Cameron Parish’s existing efforts. Cameron Parish is the subrecipient and will carry out the scope of the project.

This addition will add another third of a mile of rock to the western side of Rockefeller Refuge.

“Construction is set to begin by the end of this year,” Cobian said. “It doesn’t take a real long time to out and put the rock in to the water, so it should be complete in 2023.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.