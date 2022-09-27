50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Calcasieu Parish receives grant benefiting Rockefeller Refuge

By Jade Moreau
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - Coastal restoration is underway in Cameron Parish.

“It was estimated at 50 to 75 feet a year in land loss, and it was proven to be even further,” grants director Jennifer Cobian said. “So, we lose that land, we lose our marshes, and it is a triple effect.”

In a joint effort to protect Louisiana’s storm-battered coast, the ecosystem and residents, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury applied for a grant that will benefit the Rockefeller Refuge Shore Stabilization Project.

It’s a project that was originally introduced in 2018 and has added miles of rock to the coast.

“They’re putting rock breakwaters out into the gulf to help with reducing land loss and reducing loss of our marshes,” Cobian said.

Calcasieu Parish was awarded $2,116,894.60. Cobian said officials plan to combine this funding with Cameron Parish’s existing efforts. Cameron Parish is the subrecipient and will carry out the scope of the project.

This addition will add another third of a mile of rock to the western side of Rockefeller Refuge.

“Construction is set to begin by the end of this year,” Cobian said. “It doesn’t take a real long time to out and put the rock in to the water, so it should be complete in 2023.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
Hurricane Ian
Ian now a Category 2 Hurricane. Likely a threat to Florida this week
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

Latest News

Organizations in Lake Charles said they are on stand-by ready to jump in to help.
Lake Charles non-profits help Florida prepare for Hurricane Ian
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to find a suspect involved in a theft of a...
Man wanted for theft in Beauregard Parish
Westlake Library hosted a career exploration workshop today with representatives from Goodwill.
Goodwill holds career exploration workshop at Westlake Library
Coastal restoration is underway in Cameron Parish.
Calcasieu Parish receives grant benefiting Rockefeller Refuge