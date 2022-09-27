50/50 Thursdays
Board president: Several LCCP teachers take day off in protest

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Parents and guardians are lined up to get their children at Lake Charles College Prep today after some teachers did not show up to work.

Gene Thibodeaux, president of the Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy Foundation, said several teachers took PTO today.

He said he believes the teachers took the day off as a show of protest over a policy disagreement between the faculty and the board.

He declined to say what the policy is but said more information would be provided.

Students are at various spots in the school and in the gymnasium and virtual learning is being conducted where available.

