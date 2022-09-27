50/50 Thursdays
Beauregard residents asked not to burn rubbish or debris
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish residents and residents in surrounding areas are being asked not to burn rubbish, debris, or conduct a control burn by Beauregard Parish Fire District 4.

Authorities say because the area has not had any rain for two weeks and the humidity has dropped they have been responding to a sharp increase in grass and wood fires.

Beauregard Parish Fire District 4 says these fires can quickly become fatal and have investigated four deaths in 2022 that were due to a trash fire that got out of control.

Residents are being asked to hold off on burning anything until wetter weather conditions return.

