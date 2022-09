Pensacola, Fla. (KPLC) - Acadian Ambulance Service deployed 10 ambulances to Florida Monday ahead of Hurricane Ian’s projected landfall later this week.

The 22-member team will assist the area with storm evacuations and response under the direction of the Florida Department of Health, according to the company.

