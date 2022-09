SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 25, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 25, 2022.

Maurice Dejohn Obrien, 35, Lake Charles: Intentional exposure to AIDS virus; felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Keith Andre Jack Jr., 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Jordan Jevon Cormier-OKey, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of Marijuana.

Richard George Mccubrey, 37, Grey, ME: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); illegal carrying of weapons; possession of drug paraphernalia; in a park after hours.

Samuel Martinez-Guemez, 40, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Loren Michael Williams, 49, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.

Ronnie Dean Lewis Jr., 30, Vinton: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; speeding; driver must be licensed.

Charles Joseph Duplechin Jr., 31, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 with two or more previous convictions.

Taryne Ronee Williams, 29, East Humble, TX: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Aaron Riley Obrien, 21, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000; out-of-state detainer (2 charges).

Kit Garrett Morgan, 41, Sulphur: Battery; remaining on land after being forbidden.

Charles Edward Speed Sr., 68, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; must have vehicle liability in vehicle; vehicle must be inspected; driver must be licensed; vehicle owner must have registration.

