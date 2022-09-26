Residents concerned about safety of ducks crossing street at Sixth and Common streets

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s an attraction that many slow down and enjoy - little webbed feet crossing the street at the corner of Sixth and Common streets.

Residents in the area raised concerns about dangers to the duck crossing.

“Something real nice for all of the residents here, for people passing,” resident Preston Blanchard said. “I personally enjoy feeding ducks, I think it’s kind of a cool thing.”

Blanchard, as well as others in the community, have grown used to seeing the ducks cross about two to three times a week.

“There’s a retention pond where water drains into an aqueduct and they stay there and that’s right on the corner of Sixth and Common,” David Rothschild said. “A lot of times when it’s really hot they all walk across the street into the neighbor’s house and just sit in his shade.”

Lately, the ducks have been getting hit by cars passing through, and some residents believe that it could be due to distracted driving.

The residents are hoping to bring attention to the problem and hopefully protect the ducks.

“I saw a dead duck laying in the road, and I was just so upset,” Rothschild said. “Just be aware of what’s going on and be careful.”

Solutions, like avoiding distractions and being aware of the surroundings, can help protect Louisiana wildlife.

One local business owner, Charles Landry, has an idea he thinks would help: “Put a sign up that says duck crossing. Like I said, maybe that will help.”

Neighbors are wanting to remind everyone that they not only share the roads with the motorists but with wildlife as well.

“I think it just adds to that Louisiana atmosphere, you know Sportsman’s Paradise, you know you’ve just got to take care of our animals,” Blanchard said.

Slowing down and avoiding distractions while driving may help lower the concerns and create a safer route for the duck crossings.

