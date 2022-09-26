50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Pfizer submits FDA request for kids COVID vaccine booster

Children 5 to 11 are the target population for a vaccine booster emergency use authorization.
Children 5 to 11 are the target population for a vaccine booster emergency use authorization.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On Monday, Pfizer and BioNTech announced they’ve finished their submission to the Food and Drug Administration for an Emergency Use Authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine booster.

The request is for an updated booster shot for 5-to-11-year-olds.

Officials said the shot focuses on strains that were part of the original vaccine, as well as new variants.

The 10 milligram dose of Pfizer’s bivalent vaccine is already authorized for people 12 and older.

The WHO director-general said one person still dies with COVID-19 every 44 seconds. (CNN, White House, World Health Organization, Pfizer)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
First Alert Forecast (KPLC)
Ian now a Category 1 Hurricane. Likely a threat to Florida this week

Latest News

Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
Michael Brennan, the acting deputy director of NOAA, discusses the forecast track of Hurricane...
NOAA chief discusses Hurricane Ian
Police and paramedics work at the scene of a shooting at school No. 88 in Izhevsk, Russia,...
15 dead, 24 wounded in school shooting in Russia
Michael Carneal appeared by Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange during his...
Kentucky man who shot classmates in ‘97 imprisoned for life
Authorities asking for public’s assistance locating missing Merryville man
Authorities asking for public’s assistance locating missing Merryville man