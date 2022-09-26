‘Movies Under the Stars’ returns with 3 Halloween features

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s “Movies Under the Stars” is returning this season with three family Halloween films.

The movies will be shown at River Bluff Park (433 Theriot Rd.) and Mallard Junction Park (599 August St.) due to construction near Prien Lake Park.

Movie-goers are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and food, and wear family-friendly Halloween costumes. Food vendors and free popcorn and cotton candy will be available.

The following movies will be shown:

Friday, Sept. 30 at River Bluff Park: “Scooby-Doo” (2002), PG.

Friday, Oct. 14 at Mallard Junction Park: “Goosebumps” (2015), PG.

Friday, Oct. 21 at River Bluff: “Hocus Pocus” (1993), PG.

The movies will start at 6 p.m. They will be cancelled in event of inclement weather.

