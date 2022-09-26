Lake Charles Memorial Hospital hosts Fashion with Purpose Masquerade Gala

50/50 Thursdays
(Allison Livingston)
By Sudan Britton
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Fashion with Purpose Masquerade Gala will feature a glitz and glam fashion show with cancer patients from Memorial Hospital to benefit their cancer fund.

“Cancer touches many people’s lives, and this event is an opportunity for the community to help support patients and advance technology at the largest locally owned health system in SWLA,” says Memorial Health System Communications Manager Allie Livingston.

Guests can enjoy live music, food, dancing, and a fashion show presented by Michael Paul.

The foundation event will be held on Friday, Oct. 7, at L’Auberge Casino Resort and the deadline to purchase tickets for the event is Sept. 30. You can purchase your ticket online HERE.

For more information, you can call 337-494-2933 or visit Gala | Lake Charles Hospital (lcmh.com).

