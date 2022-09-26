Junior League and Central Library presents “Read to Your Doll”

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Junior League of Lake Charles and the Calcasieu Parish Public Library will be hosting a “Read to Your Doll Celebration!”

The free event will be held from 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Central Library, located at 301 W. Claude Street.

Children can participate in story time, a “doll hair salon,” and get photos and refreshments. The children are also encouraged to bring their favorite dolls or stuffed animals.

Attendees will learn about the significant roles of women during different periods in history and local historical facts.

For more information, you can call 337-721-7117 or visit the Calcasieu Parish Public Library’s website HERE.

