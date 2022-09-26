Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Airport will be hosting the 41st Annual Stearman Fly-in on Oct. 1, 2022.

The free event allows viewers to come and view the planes close up as well as see flying competitions at the Jennings Airport on 1704 Public Works Rd.

There will be food, drinks, and t-shirts for sale at the event which will be from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Jennings Airport to host 41st Annual Stearman Fly-in (Jeff Davis Parish Tourism)

