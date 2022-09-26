Ian now a Category 2 Hurricane. Likely a threat to Florida this week

Caribbean Sea (KPLC) - Ian is now a Category 2 hurricane in the Caribbean. It is currently in an environment that is favorable for strengthening due to decreasing wind shear. And we could see rapid intensification over the next few days as Ian moves over very warm water.

Hurricane Ian (KPLC)

Models continue to show a trough developing over the eastern United States next week and that will likely push a cold front south. These features will force the tropical system to turn north and eventually northeast. However, the front and trough will prevent it from threatening SWLA.

The amount of spread in the models is now lower than it has been for the past few days. And they are more clustered along the eastern half of the Gulf, with a landfall looking increasingly likely anywhere from the west coast of Florida north of Naples up to the Panhandle. Everything will hinge on how quick the north and northeast turn occur; the earlier it turns it will go farther east, and the later it occurs the track would be farther west. A weaker trough would allow the storm to go farther west and north, while a stronger trough would force Ian eastward sooner.

Latest projected path of Ian (KPLC)

For those in Florida, it is important to NOT focus on the exact forecast point due to the angle at which it will parallel the west coast of Florida. That angle means a slight shift to the right or left of the forecast track could mean drastically different impacts along the west coast. This is similar to what occurred in 2004 with Hurricane Charley when a light shift to the right meant landfall occurred near Punta Gorda instead of Tampa. In addition, it is important to remember that impacts will extend outside the cone. This means even if the center does not go over where you live, impacts from heavy rain, surge and high winds are still a threat.

At this point, there is NO threat to SW Louisiana, and it would take major changes in the weather pattern to make Ian any threat to our area. However I don’t want you to ignore it either, stay tuned to KPLC for updates, and if anything changes you can count on us to let you know. Enjoy this week and let’s look forward to some cooler air next week!

This should be obvious, but if you have travel plans to Florida next week those may change as a hurricane is likely to impact the state of Florida somewhere. Now would be a good time to rethink those plans.

Again, this system currently poses no threat to Southwest Louisiana, and it would take a major shift in the weather pattern for that to change.

Remember this is not the time to look at individual computer model forecasts as those are pointless until the system actually develops. So there is NO reason to panic about this system at least not at this time, if that changes we will absolutely let you know. Plan to monitor our forecasts through the weekend for updates.

