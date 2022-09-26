50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather ahead in our forecast this week

Nice dry weather in our forecast
Nice dry weather in our forecast(KPLC)
By Ben Terry
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our forecast will feature some great fall-like weather ahead as we are watching those dropping humidity levels cooler temperatures and nights down in the 50s for most of the week. On top of that a lot of sunshine will make for nice afternoons without that humidity with temperatures topping out in the 80s for highs.

Our weather is indirectly being influenced by and will continue to be influenced by hurricane into our east as it makes the slow trek up the West Coast of Florida this week it will continue to pull in drier cooler air here locally which means each night we can expect those nighttime lows to dip into the 50s with afternoon highs in the 80s for the next several days.

Rain remains out of our forecast this week into next week with no big change to the day-to-day pattern. of course we will be watching hurricane Ian’s track as it makes its way up the eastern side of the Gulf of Mexico this week and for the latest on hurricane Ian makes you head over to our hurricane page at kplctv.com You can also track the latest advisory and predicted path on the KPLC First Alert Weather App.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

