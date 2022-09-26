50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Dept. of Education proposing a plan to curb the literacy crisis in K-4 students

The numbers may be trending upward, 2022 LEAP scores show signs of improvement and promise of a possible rebound. Students in K-4th grade are still testing sign
By Chris Rosato
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The numbers may be trending upward. 2022 LEAP scores show signs of improvement and promise of a possible rebound. Students in K-4th grade are still testing significantly behind the average literacy rates.

According to parents and educators, this has become a crisis. State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley says this is not a new problem, the pandemic just made it worse.

“It is a crisis we have faced for a long time, but unfortunately over essentially a decade, we’ve flatlined,” said Dr. Brumley.

The department is reportedly proposing a plan to try and catch students up. Officials say any students between grades kindergarten and 4th grade not on the correct reading level at the end of the year will need to complete an additional 30 hours of learning over the summer before they can advance.

“At this point, we are taking feedback on that proposal. I’m sure there will be modest revisions to that proposal moving forward,” Dr. Brumley added.

Dr. Brumley says the Department of Education is looking to other states with similar issues, such as Mississippi.

“They put in place legislative initiatives, state agency initiatives and they’re the only state in the union who’s been able to grow their literacy rates over the last decade,” Dr. Brumley explained.

According to officials, State Rep. Richard Nelson presented similar legislation last session. Third graders who do not read at grade level would be given several chances over the summer. His bill failed by a slim margin, but it is likely to make a return for a second shot next year.

“I do know that it was one of the pieces of legislation in Mississippi that they credit with some of their results. So, I think it would be foolish not to explore it as an option here in Louisiana,” Dr. Brumley said in response to whether or not it would be something he would support.

The official proposal they are offering will reportedly be presented at the next BESE board meeting for further discussions.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
Hurricane Ian
Ian now a Category 3 Hurricane. Likely a threat to Florida this week
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection...
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization