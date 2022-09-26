COVID-19 in SWLA: September 26, 2022

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

New reinfections are included in new case counts.

Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 798 new cases.

· 192 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

· 15 new deaths.

· 258 patients hospitalized (10 fewer than previous update).

· 52 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 30 new cases.

· 10 new reinfections.

· 1 new death.

· 17 patients hospitalized (5 fewer than previous update).

· 41 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 21 new cases.

· 7 new reinfections.

· 1 new death.

· 43 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 5 new cases.

· 2 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 1 new reinfection.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 42 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 6 new cases.

· 1 new reinfection.

· 0 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 1 active case among inmates.

· 2 active cases among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
This is your one-stop-shop guide to everything you need to know about the impact of COVID-19.

News

Health Headlines: ADHD and medication

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Rhonda Hardin
Medication has long been used by some experts to help children with ADHD and their academic performance, but not everyone agrees.

COVID

Officer fired over prisoner abuse allegations breaks silence

Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: September 23, 2022

Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Latest News

News

Health Headlines: How your blood type might affect your health

Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT
|
By Rhonda Hardin
Does it seem like Mosquitos are particularly attracted to you? It turns out, they could be.

Health

Smart Living: Water-rich foods and drinks for staying hydrated

Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT
|
By Jillian Corder
Experts say the average man needs 15 and a half cups of water a day. For women, it’s 11 and a half. There are ways to stay hydrated other than water.

COVID

Clinton County Jail using body scanners to root out contraband

Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: September 22, 2022

Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

News

Health Headlines: Suicide Prevention

Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT
|
By Rhonda Hardin
There are steps that can be taken to reduce the risk someone will commit suicide.

News

Health Headlines: Minimally invasive procedure to correct bunions

Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT
|
By Rhonda Hardin
A new procedure is providing relief to people who suffer from bunions, without the complications of a major surgery.