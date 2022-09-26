Authorities asking for public’s assistance locating missing Merryville man
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man from Merryville.
The sheriff’s office says Clifford Runnels, 35, was last seen leaving his residence around 10 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2022.
He reportedly left on a black/green ATV possibly traveling west along Hwy 190 West. Runnels was last seen wearing black shorts and a black t-shirt with the sleeves cut off.
If anyone has information regarding Runnels’s whereabouts, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office asks you to please contact them at 1-337-463-3281.
