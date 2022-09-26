Authorities asking for public’s assistance locating missing Merryville man

Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man from Merryville.

The sheriff’s office says Clifford Runnels, 35, was last seen leaving his residence around 10 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2022.

He reportedly left on a black/green ATV possibly traveling west along Hwy 190 West. Runnels was last seen wearing black shorts and a black t-shirt with the sleeves cut off.

If anyone has information regarding Runnels’s whereabouts, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office asks you to please contact them at 1-337-463-3281.

