Abraham’s Tent gets big donation from Hunters for the Hungry

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If there’s one thing Lake Charles does well, it’s helping their community. It’s a core value many in Southwest Louisiana hold dear.

“This plays a big part in our program,” says Pearl Cole with Abraham’s Tent.

Feeding the hungry is no small task, but Miss Cole takes on the challenge of feeding around 200 people every day. So their weekend meal drive was an event that helps them continue to give meals to those in need across Lake Charles.

“What’s coming in right now, we’re going to get fish that we couldn’t afford to buy. We’re going to get sausage that we couldn’t afford to buy. So, we’re really getting some good meat products and they’re going to see us through for several months. So, that’s really great to have.”

Adam Foret is a volunteer with Hunters for the Hungry, who hosted the donation drive, “So, this event started in 2001, and has been continuing almost every year since.”

Though their mission is to supply excess harvested meat donated by local hunters, they also helped by stocking up on non-perishable items.

“We’re really fortunate here in Southwest Louisiana to, a lot of times, have very bountiful hunting seasons,” says Foret. “And a lot of times, as the seasons are getting started, we have extras in our freezer. And it’s an opportunity to share that with our community working through Abrahams Tent to really provide them with protein. Which is one of the most valuable resources for them.”

It’s donations like those hunters and other residents bring that help make the work Abraham’s Tent does possible.

Cole says, “Since last year, we haven’t purchased paper towels, toilet tissue, or canned goods. We’ve made no purchases during the year. That’s great to have your shelves full for the entire year.”

