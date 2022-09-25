50/50 Thursdays
Water’s Edge to host a ‘hot link’ fundraiser Sunday

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Water’s Edge is hosting a fundraiser to benefit their new multi-purpose facility Sunday, Sept. 25.

“So, this Sunday, we’re having a big hot link sale. We’re having a big hot link lunch, brown bag special, that kind of stuff, and everything that we sell will actually go to help put in everything for laundry, the showers and all those types of things too, and so that will all go towards the building,” pastor Tony Borque said.

The new building will have a food pantry, a temporary shelter for the areas’ homeless for when weather is bad, and also be a stop for the homeless population throughout the week providing food, showers and laundry services.

Borque said the facility will mostly serve as a ministry building for the community.

Meals are $10 and can be picked up at the church and can be paid to the church’s PayPal at @wehomeless.

