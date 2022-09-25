SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 24, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 24, 2022.

Anthony Detwan Lancaster, 23, Austin, Tx: Domestic abuse battery; child endangerment.

Sean Kelsey Lewis, 48, Lake Charles: Aggravated burglary; possession of a Schedule I drug; resisting an officer.

Shawn Williams, 37, Lake Charles: Obscenity.

Stacy Faith Messink, 46, Sulphur: Drug paraphernalia (2 counts); domestic abuse battery; possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer; headlamps on motor vehicles.

Ryan Quinton Hodge, 28, Vinton: Domestic abuse battery; child endangerment.

Kyle Anthony Mallett, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana.

Wilson Dion Leblanc, 23, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; probation violation.

Alicia Kay Broussard, 40, Sulphur: Contempt of court; proper equipment required on vehicles; domestic abuse battery; child endangerment.

Marcus Todd Emmot, 40, Sulphur: Resisting an officer (2 counts); simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; disturbing the peace; battery of a police officer.

Kato Jamal Harrison, 33, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; operating vehicle while license is suspended.

