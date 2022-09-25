McNeese Football gets first win of the season

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese hosted the Mississippi College Choctaws tonight and it was full steam ahead as head coach Gary Goff was searching for his first win of the season. In the first quarter Knox Kadum would hand off to D’Angelo Durham and he would take it 49 yards for a touchdown, and then the Cowboys would go for two as Walker Wood dashed into the endzone to make it 8-0 cowboys. Mississippi college then responded with their first possession, as Ron Craten ran into the end zone for a 17 yard td to make it 8-7. Later in the 1st half the Cowboys defense would come up big in response though as Enos Lewis would pick up a Choctaws fumble and would take it all the way back making it 18-7 McNeese at the half.

In the second half the Choctaws struck first with a touchdown pass to DeAnte’ Smith-Moore to make it 18-14. After that Mississippi College touchdown though it was all McNeese the rest of the way as Knox Kadum found Mason Piece for a 21 yard touchdown strike to make it 25-14. Deonta McMahon would find the endzone late in the game to as the Cowboys went on to win 32-17.

McNeese now moves to (1-3), and has to now prepare for Incarnate Word next weekend.

