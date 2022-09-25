50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Louisiana State Police participates in National Seat Check day

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By Emma Oertling
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many gathered at the Southwest Beverage Company on Broad Street on Saturday to have their child car seats properly installed into their car by Louisiana State Police.

State Deputies were there to advise parents on how to best fasten seats into vehicles.

For those without children present, State Deputies used dolls to demonstrate the process.

”National highway traffic safety administration tells us that since 1975 over 11,600 children under the age of five have been saved by properly installed child restraints,” Sergeant James Anderson said.

For more information on the event, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection...
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization

Latest News

The Kiwanis Club of Southwest Contraband hosted a baby shower Saturday at the Walmart on...
Kiwanis Club of Southwest Contraband hosts baby shower
Kiwanis Club of Southwest Contraband hosts baby shower
Kiwanis Club of Southwest Contraband hosts baby shower
Yesterday was Touch a Truck day in Cameron Parish.
Cameron Parish first responders host Touch a Truck day
Cameron Parish first responders host Touch a Truck day
Cameron Parish first responders host ‘Touch a Truck’ day