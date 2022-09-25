Louisiana State Police participates in National Seat Check day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many gathered at the Southwest Beverage Company on Broad Street on Saturday to have their child car seats properly installed into their car by Louisiana State Police.

State Deputies were there to advise parents on how to best fasten seats into vehicles.

For those without children present, State Deputies used dolls to demonstrate the process.

”National highway traffic safety administration tells us that since 1975 over 11,600 children under the age of five have been saved by properly installed child restraints,” Sergeant James Anderson said.

