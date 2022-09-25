Kiwanis Club of Southwest Contraband hosts baby shower

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Kiwanis Club of Southwest Contraband hosted a baby shower Saturday at the Walmart on Highway 14.

The event was held to ask for donations of baby supplies like formula, diapers, baby clothes, wipes, food, and more.

The organization handed shoppers a list of items needed upon entering the store.

If a shopper decided to pick up a few of the items, they were able to then donate them to the Kiwanis Club on their way out.

“What we do here today is giving back to our community,” chairman Carolyn Marcantel said.

The Kiwanis Club also partnered with other organizations like New Life Counseling, Healthy Blue, and ABC Pregnancy.

