JDPSO hosts active shooter training course

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - In critical situations with an active shooter, first responders must take action.

“When they arrive to get out, get their equipment and go in and not hesitate to get in there and take care of business and so the training will hopefully instill in them that, you know, they know what to do and they know that the other agencies that are arriving know the same tactics,” Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office chief deputy Chris Ivey said.

The Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office, Jennings Police Department, and Welsh Police Department were put to the test with a simulated active shooter training course.

Their mission? Find and take out the intruder.

“Your first thought is to stop them from hurting any other people and then immediately after that your job is try to help anyone that is injured and identify where they’re at so that EMS people that are arriving can get there,” Ivey said.

Ivey said he hopes these trainings make the community feel at ease knowing law enforcement is prepared for anything.

“We want them to know we are training to make sure that we can respond and do our best job for them and stop whatever illegal activity or harm that’s occurring and hopefully that’ll make people feel safer,” Ivey said.

Each group carried firearms with non-lethal ammunition as they cleared school classrooms, working their way down the hallway until searching for their main target.

