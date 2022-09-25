FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front brings a taste of fall to the area this week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a week of summertime temperatures and humidity, relief is upon us. A cold front was located across Southern Arkansas into Northern Texas Sunday afternoon and will make its way through the area on Monday. It will not bring much, if any rainfall to the area, meaning our temperatures tomorrow will range from the upper 80′s to around 90 degrees. However with northerly winds kicking in, a significant drop in humidity will result. Dew points will start in the 60′s in the morning, but as the front moves south they drop into the 50′s by the late afternoon and early evening for everybody. And as we make our way through the night, temperatures will bottom out in the upper 60′s along the immediate coast, to low 60′s and even some 50′s possible for far northern portions of the area. So this looks to be our first real taste of fall! Even cooler temperatures can be expected throughout the week. High temperatures will fall into the mid 80′s by the middle of the week, and low temperatures in the 50′s will become widespread across the area as we head later into the week.

The first true cold front of the season makes its way into the area Monday. It will help cool us off and keep Ian off to the East. (KPLC)

Now usually a front this time a year alone would not be able to drop temperatures this much. We’ll have some help from Tropical Storm Ian as it moves into the Gulf and strengthens into a hurricane. That will help to strengthen northerly winds in our area as it approaches Florida during the week. While we enjoy the benefits of cooler weather, unfortunately the Florida west coast up to the peninsula can expect impacts such as storm surge, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds.

Thankfully for us in SW Louisiana, we avoid those impacts and instead will break out our sweaters at night this week and enjoy dry, comfortable weather.

- Max Lagano

