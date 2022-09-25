50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Cameron Parish first responders host Touch a Truck day

By Emma Oertling
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Yesterday was Touch a Truck day in Cameron Parish.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., residents came out and were able to meet the first responders in the grand lake area.

Residents got the opportunity to learn about several pieces of life saving equipment used during emergencies and more.

Ambulance director Rhonda Coleman explained the importance of this event to the community.

“[It’s important] that the community is familiar with our first responders, they get familiar with our units, people, and they know that we’re here to help them and not be afraid of us,” she said.

Arts and crafts were provided and frisbees were given to visitors.

The next event will be held in Hackberry on October 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection...
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization

Latest News

Cameron Parish first responders host Touch a Truck day
Cameron Parish first responders host ‘Touch a Truck’ day
The Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office, Jennings Police Department, and Welsh Police Department were...
JDPSO hosts active shooter training course
Water’s Edge to host a ‘hot link’ fundraiser Sunday
Water’s Edge to host a ‘hot link’ fundraiser Sunday
Water’s Edge to host a ‘hot link’ fundraiser Sunday
Water’s Edge to host a ‘hot link’ fundraiser Sunday