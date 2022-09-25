Cameron Parish first responders host ‘Touch a Truck’ day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Yesterday was Touch a Truck day in Cameron Parish.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., residents came out and were able to meet the first responders in the grand lake area.

Residents got the opportunity to learn about several pieces of life saving equipment used during emergencies and more.

Ambulance director Rhonda Coleman explained the importance of this event to the community.

“[It’s important] that the community is familiar with our first responders, they get familiar with our units, people, and they know that we’re here to help them and not be afraid of us,” she said.

Arts and crafts were provided and frisbees were given to visitors.

The next event will be held in Hackberry on October 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

