Welsh High School hosts homecoming parade

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Welsh residents whipped out their lawn chairs to watch their town’s annual homecoming parade.

The high school band made sure to put on a show for the crowd as parade floats rolled through and cheerleaders made their voices heard.

The festivities continued as the entire town gears up for tonight’s homecoming game where the Greyhounds take on the Pickering Red Devils.

