SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 23, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 23, 2022.

Lisa Marie Saucedo, 38, Village Mills, Tx: Possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia.

Jarrett Paul Thomas, 30, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Michael Allen Jacobs Sr., 47, Village Mills, Tx: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; out of state detainer.

Michael Allen Jacobs Jr., 22, Sulphur: Produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent a Schedule I drug (2 counts); produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent a Schedule II drug; simple escape; resisting an officer.

Aleisha Rene Green, 42, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; child endangerment.

Benjamin Brandon Orphey, 37, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent a Schedule I drug; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Evan Byron Townley, 62, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Tyler Scott White, 19, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery; strangulation.

Joseph Albert Ripley, 36, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders.

Stanley Nick Bollich, 53, Vinton: Domestic abuse battery.

Gregory Datrell Strickland, 36, Houston: Contempt of court; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; flight from an officer; Second Degree kidnapping; out of state detainer.

Simon Cody Blayne Blanchard, 27, Vinton: Instate detainer.

Joshua Daniel Goleman, 32, Sulphur: Simple battery of the infirm.

