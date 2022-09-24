50/50 Thursdays
Sulphur approves master plan for Center Circle Park

By Amma Siriboe
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - It’s official - the Sulphur Parks and Recreation (SPAR) board has approved the latest master plan presented by architects this week to redesign Center Circle Park.

As early as summer of 2023, phase one of the project is expected to be complete and residents can enjoy an inclusive playground and more.

“So were going to start the project by developing a splash pad, as well as an inclusive playground area and a public restroom for this facility and that’s in phase one. We also we will be refinishing the tennis courts as well as build pickle ball courts out of an existing tennis court,” interim director Laurie Koelzer said.

Koelzer said phase two will be the pool.

“We’ll also have the bath house, and then have some improvements for this pool pump house that is currently kind of an eyesore, and that is going to be phase two,” she said.

Koelzer said this project was about two years in the making but was necessary for the community after going through COVID and hurricanes.

“There’s a lot of historical memories that were made in this park. We’ve spoken to some of the community leaders, they remember swimming here, they remember birthday parties here and this is kind of a tight knit community.”

The overall cost is projected to be $7.5 million.

One person who is on the board, and who has personally benefited from the park said he’s looking forward to all the new things to come.

“I remember swimming here as a kid, and my kids learned how to swim here also. I’m just glad the upgrades are coming to this area of Sulphur,” said SPAR board member Len Lemelle.

And he is not the only one.

“I think that the kids need a place to get out and get to socialize together, because it’s been a while since they’ve been able to do that outside of school, but we’re excited about it. I think it’s going to bring a lot of traction to the area,” local business owner Crystan Badon said.

Renovations for phase one will begin in January 2023.

