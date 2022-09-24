50/50 Thursdays
LCPD investigating homicide near Sam’s Way, L’Auberge Blvd.

By Jakob Evans
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man died after being discovered in a single-vehicle crash on the intersection of Sam’s Way and L’Auberge Blvd on September 23, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

Hushiar Faris Sumo, 46, of Houston left roadway and crashed his vehicle into a tree Friday afternoon, LCPD said. Upon arrival, authorities discovered Sumo was suffering from a gunshot wound and attempted to render aid.

Sumo was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but died at 4:10 a.m. Saturday, September 24.

LCPD is treating this case as a homicide. Anyone with additional information should contact lead Detectives Sgt. Kevin Hoover or Sgt. Hope Sanders by calling (337) 491-1311.

