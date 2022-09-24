FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A couple more hot days ahead before relief arrives Monday Night

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After yet another hot day in Southwest Louisiana, we’ve got a couple more on the way before some relief works towards the area. As we head into Sunday, more hot and sticky weather can be expected, with high’s in the low 90′s across the area. We’ll stay dry for most of the day, though a few scattered storms may pop up throughout the day. Any storms may fire along the Sea breeze later in the afternoon, and would be mainly located along and south of I-10. In addition, a few storms are possible for northern portions of the area later in the day, as part of an approaching cold front from the north. With that being said, any activity only looks to be isolated, meaning outdoor activities still look to be ok. You can track any activity that pops up with our First Alert Weather App.

Another warm day is on tap Sunday with a couple isolated storms possible (KPLC)

Speaking of the cold front, that will move through the area completely by Monday night. High temperatures Monday may still be around 90 before its passage, but the front will help knock low temperatures into the 60′s. Likewise to Sunday, some isolated to scattered showers are possible, but we’ll stay mainly dry as it comes through. As we head through the week, we stay dry but cooler, with high’s topping out in the mid to upper 80′s, and lows in the low 60′s possibly cooler! This is due to Tropical Storm Ian expected to intensify into a hurricane in the Gulf next week, and funnel northerly winds into the area. Thankfully, that looks to remain the only impact here in SW Louisiana from Ian, though we’ll keep watching and let you know if that changes.

- Max Lagano

