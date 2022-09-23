Westlake High students national finalist in Future Farmers of America

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Westlake Future Farmers of America students are traveling to Indianapolis to showcase their work and get recognized at the National FFA Convention and Expo in October.

Students worked closely with McNeese State University and the MARSfarm corporation to develop an experiment to address the need to produce more food for the growing population and use artificial environments to produce food.

“We never anticipated the success of becoming national finalists,” said Regina Smart, Westlake High School teacher and FFA advisor. “This is a first for Westlake and our students achieved this as first-time participants. This achievement displays their talent and work ethic.”

