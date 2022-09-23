TDL Week 4: Scores and highlights

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - High school football teams in District 3-3A and 5-1A open district play this week.

St. Louis (3-1) got the first District 3-3A win of the year Thursday night, beating Kinder 45-14.

District 5-1A has four games scheduled tonight, including KPLC’s Game of the Week, Basile at Elton.

Elton (3-0) is undefeated as it hosts 2-1 Basile.

Check out the standings HERE.

