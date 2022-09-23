TDL Week 4: Scores and highlights
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - High school football teams in District 3-3A and 5-1A open district play this week.
St. Louis (3-1) got the first District 3-3A win of the year Thursday night, beating Kinder 45-14.
District 5-1A has four games scheduled tonight, including KPLC’s Game of the Week, Basile at Elton.
Elton (3-0) is undefeated as it hosts 2-1 Basile.
