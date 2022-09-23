50/50 Thursdays
TDL Week 4 | Oakdale Warriors at Grand Lake Hornets

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Grand Lake, LA (KPLC) -Tonight, the Grand Lake Hornets hosted the Oakdale Warriors...both teams coming into the matchup undefeated...

Grand Lake got on the board first with a big run by #7 Ian Vigo for 6. The extra point was no good, making the score 6-0 Grand Lake.

Oakdale’s offense trying to get points on the board, but quarterback Cade Dauzat threw the ball, and it was intercepted by Connor Guillotte.

At half time it was 12-0 Hornets, and the game finished up with a final score of 26-20 Grand Lake in overtime.

