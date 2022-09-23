50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 22, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 22, 2022.

Michael Rex Haynes, 41, Vinton: Contempt of court; domestic abuse; false imprisonment; resisting an officer.

Michael Wayne Robertson Jr., 41, Waller, TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; proper equipment required on vehicles.

Charles Anthony Ledet Jr., 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; illegal carrying of weapons; contempt of court.

Jonathon Andre Moss, 45, Kinder: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Darius Dequan Charles, 28, Houston, TX: Theft under $5,000 (4 charges).

Amanda Jane Jones, 39, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000; burglary.

Kerry Dewayne Vanburen, 48, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery (2 charges).

Leonard Lyle Royster, 28, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

James Quinton Thomas, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse.

Kenneth Luke Derouen, 32, Alexandria: Theft of a motor vehicle worth under $25,000; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000; theft of a firearm.

Justin Ryne Leal, 29, Universal City, TX: Possession of stolen firearms; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; possession of marijuana.

Ernest Leal, 52, Converse, TX: Possession of stolen firearms; possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

