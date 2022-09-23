SPAR approves redesign of Center Circle Park
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Parks and Recreation Board unanimously voted to approve the redesign of Center Circle Park at their meeting on Sept. 20, 2022.
The new design, presented by Duplantis Design Group, includes:
- A competitive swim team pool with a zero entry lounging area
- An inclusive playground
- A new community center with an open-air porch
- New restrooms
- An adult fitness/training area
- A pool house
- A children’s splash pad
- A new playground alongside the existing one
- Pickleball Courts
- And an improved parking lot with 83 parking spaces
Construction expected to be completed in 2023
- Splashpad
- Playground
- Restrooms
- Pickleball Court
- Resurfaced Tennis Courts
Construction expected to be completed in 2024
- Pool
- Lounging Area
- Pool House
- Community Center
