50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SPAR approves redesign of Center Circle Park

SPAR approves redesign of Center Circle Park
SPAR approves redesign of Center Circle Park(SPAR)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Parks and Recreation Board unanimously voted to approve the redesign of Center Circle Park at their meeting on Sept. 20, 2022.

The new design, presented by Duplantis Design Group, includes:

  • A competitive swim team pool with a zero entry lounging area
  • An inclusive playground
  • A new community center with an open-air porch
  • New restrooms
  • An adult fitness/training area
  • A pool house
  • A children’s splash pad
  • A new playground alongside the existing one
  • Pickleball Courts
  • And an improved parking lot with 83 parking spaces
Center Circle Park Master Plan
Center Circle Park Master Plan(SPAR)

Construction expected to be completed in 2023

  • Splashpad
  • Playground
  • Restrooms
  • Pickleball Court
  • Resurfaced Tennis Courts

Construction expected to be completed in 2024

  • Pool
  • Lounging Area
  • Pool House
  • Community Center

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection...
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization

Latest News

Friday Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer heat continues despite the start of fall; some relief next week
Washington-Marion High School.
Sheriff, police chief, superintendent address safety concerns at Lake Charles schools
SOWELA offering 8-week classes through “Next Start” program
SOWELA offering 8-week classes through “Next Start” program
SOWELA offering 8-week classes through “Next Start” program
SOWELA offering 8-week classes through “Next Start” program