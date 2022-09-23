SPAR approves redesign of Center Circle Park

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Parks and Recreation Board unanimously voted to approve the redesign of Center Circle Park at their meeting on Sept. 20, 2022.

The new design, presented by Duplantis Design Group, includes:

A competitive swim team pool with a zero entry lounging area

An inclusive playground

A new community center with an open-air porch

New restrooms

An adult fitness/training area

A pool house

A children’s splash pad

A new playground alongside the existing one

Pickleball Courts

And an improved parking lot with 83 parking spaces

Center Circle Park Master Plan (SPAR)

Construction expected to be completed in 2023

Splashpad

Playground

Restrooms

Pickleball Court

Resurfaced Tennis Courts

Construction expected to be completed in 2024

Pool

Lounging Area

Pool House

Community Center

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.