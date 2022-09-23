SOWELA offering 8-week classes through “Next Start” program

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Most people think that halfway through a semester is too late to start taking college classes.

But that’s not the case for Sowela Technical Community College which wants to help students get academic credits faster. Students there can still join the semester even after its already begun and take compacted classes which are completed in about half the time as a traditional 16-week course.

The program is available for any current students that decide they want to add an extra class to their schedule or just want to graduate a little sooner.

Jonathon Bordelon is one such student who used the program to enroll in an English class, “I think it’s a good idea with people who have jobs or families, or whatever. I think you can do more. I’m not really looking forward to it but I think it will be better than taking it all semester.”

The courses cover English, math, business, accounting, criminal justice, and others which are all compressed into an eight-week semester.

“If you missed the August time frame and you didn’t start with us at the beginning of the fall semester, it’s not too late. There are still opportunities for you to jump in that fall semester and earn those college credits,” says Executive Director of Enrollment Allison Dering.

Next Start classes are available online or in a hybrid format and can be taken at all the SOWELA locations in Lake Charles, Leesville, Jennings, and Oakdale.

Enrollment for these classes ends October 5th, 2022.

For more information about enrollment and where to sign up, you can visit Next Start - SOWELA Technical Community College.

