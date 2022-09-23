Smart Living: Water-rich foods and drinks for staying hydrated

ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - The human body is 60 percent water. We need it to survive. It keeps our blood flowing, our joints moving and our brain working yet nearly eighty percent of people do not drink enough water.

If you are dehydrated, you can experience fatigue, dizziness, and confusion. If left untreated, extreme dehydration can lead to heat stroke or even death.

Experts say the average man needs 15 and a half cups of water a day. For women, it’s 11 and a half.

There are ways to stay hydrated other than water. Caffeine-free teas are just as hydrating as water, tea is packed with antioxidants, and it doesn’t matter the tea you like.

Another way is fruit juice. One hundred percent fruit juice contains 85 percent water, plus you get the added benefit of the vitamins.

If you’re hydrating post workout, chocolate milk is 90 percent water.

You can also eat your way to healthy hydration. One cup of watermelon contains a half a cup of water, plus several important nutrients. Cantaloupe is also 90 percent water.

Vegetables like cauliflower are 92 percent water, as well as being rich in vitamin C and vitamin K, which can help you stay hydrated. One cup of lettuce provides a quarter cup of water.

Some things that won’t do a good job of keeping you hydrated include things such as soda, coffee, energy drinks, sweet tea, and even lemonade. They are either loaded with caffeine, unnatural sugars or both, which dehydrate the body.

Contributors to this news report includes: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.