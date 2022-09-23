School board requests stay of injunction

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After an injunction was signed yesterday, allowing tailgate activities to proceed at Washington-Marion’s homecoming, the school board has requested a stay or denial from Judge Mike Canaday.

If neither is granted, the district plans to request an emergency writ from the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals. The 3rd Circuit closes at 4:30 p.m.

