School board requests stay of injunction

Calcasieu Parish School Board.
Calcasieu Parish School Board.(KPLC)
By Jillian Corder
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After an injunction was signed yesterday, allowing tailgate activities to proceed at Washington-Marion’s homecoming, the school board has requested a stay or denial from Judge Mike Canaday.

If neither is granted, the district plans to request an emergency writ from the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals. The 3rd Circuit closes at 4:30 p.m.

Judge signs restraining order keeping school board from closing parking lot for W-M tailgate
Sheriff, police chief, superintendent address safety concerns at Lake Charles schools

