Police: Active investigation underway at Holly Hill roundabout

By Jillian Corder
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police confirm there is an active investigation underway along West Prien Lake Road at the Holly Hill roundabout but did not release further details.

The roundabout has reopened, police say.

Traffic is backed up throughout that area; police say a stalled 18-wheeler has Nelson Road down to one lane.

Several vehicles, including several police units, are at the roundabout.

