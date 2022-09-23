50/50 Thursdays
McNeese looking to turn the page against Mississippi College

By Matthew Travis
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s been a rough start to the 2022 season for the McNeese Cowboys football team as they’re 0-3 on the year with losses to Montana State, Rice, and Alcorn State, but this week McNeese has the opportunity to turn it around as they welcome the Mississippi College Choctaws to Cowboy Stadium on Saturday night.

Last Saturday, in McNeese’s first home game of the 2022 season, and their first night game at home in over two years, the Cowboys fell to the Alcorn State Braves 30-19, after struggling for much of the night, and continued to be penalized as they had eight penalties which cost them a combined 90 yards. However, despite the woes, head coach Gary Goff still saw a couple of positives in the loss, but also knows they have a lot to work on.

“You know Saturday we just didn’t, obviously we didn’t execute well, but you know it was like we were kind of behind the eight ball constantly, and didn’t have some things go our way early, you know I thought that opening drive our defense did a good job of you know getting a stop, and then we get a 32 yard rush, first play of the game we have a holding penalty, and it kind of followed that trend all night long” said Coach Goff on Thursday about the Cowboys’ penalty problem.

In the Cowboys’ first two games against Montana State and Rice, they had just seven combined penalties, but against Alcorn State last week, they couldn’t seem to stay out of their own way, and it was part of the reason they weren’t able to get their first win of the season. Speaking of their first win of the season, the Cowboys are keeping the focus on themselves as they continue to try and get in the win column.

“I’m keeping them focused on us, and again I mean there’s no disrespect, but whether we’re playing the number one team in the nation or you know, Mississippi College, it doesn’t matter, we know what we’re doing works, we’ve done it for years and years and years, lets not treat these kids any different, lets continue to coach these kids hard, and love them harder, and there’s going to be a light at the end of the tunnel, you know I want to get there right now, but this is a process” said Coach Goff.

When it comes to getting their first win of the 2022 season, which would also be Coach Goff’s first with the Cowboys, Goff isn’t worried about doing it for himself, because he says getting that win isn’t about him “I could care less about my first win, more importantly I care about these young men, seniors having a good season, that’s what it’s all about, so you know, it’s their team, yeah I’m a big part of it because obviously I’m the head coach, but it’s about them not me. I’ve got to check myself in the mirror everyday, you know if I’m talking to these kids about tough, attitude, and discipline, I’ve got to take my own medicine, I’ve got to be tough, I’ve got to have a great attitude, and I’ve got to be disciplined in what we believe in.”

Goff and the Cowboys will look for their first win of the 2022 season on Saturday, when they welcome the Mississippi College Choctaws to Cowboy Stadium, at 7:00.

