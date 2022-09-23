50/50 Thursdays
Man who was 1 of 8 injured in Chicago apartment blast dies

An apartment building in Chicago was damaged by an explosion on Tuesday morning.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — A man who was one of eight people injured in an explosion that tore through the top floor of a Chicago apartment building has died.

Authorities have determined the blast resulted from an ignition of natural gas.

Chicago fire officials said Friday that the most seriously injured person had succumbed to injuries following Tuesday’s blast.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the dead man as 29-year-old Shabron Robinson of Chicago.

The Chicago Fire Department said Friday that its investigators have “determined the source of the explosion to be the ignition of natural gas.”

The cause of the ignition remains under investigation.

