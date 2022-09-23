LaGrange football game cancelled due to ‘mix-up with officials’

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - LaGrange was set to host the St. Edmund Blue Jays Thursday night, but the game was cancelled due to an issue with game officials.

LaGrange Head Coach Marrico Wilson said a “mix-up with officials” was responsible for the cancellation.

According to the St. Edmund Blue Jays, no officials were available at the game. Assistant Coach Corey Diaz said the teams will seek a ruling from LHSAA.

